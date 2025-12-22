Masters of Light: Artisans from Zigong, China, Bring Centuries-Old Lantern Art to Tianyu Lights Festival in Grand Prairie

North Texas is invited to experience one of China's most treasured living art forms as Tianyu Lights Festival illuminates Grand Prairie

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / This holiday season, North Texas is invited to experience one of China's most treasured living art forms as Tianyu Lights Festival illuminates Grand Prairie. Master lantern artisans from Zigong, Sichuan Province - renowned as the "Lantern Capital of the World" - have arrived to present a stunning collection of handcrafted lanterns, transforming the festival grounds at Texas Trust CU Theatre into a glowing world of Chinese mythology, folklore, and cultural tradition.

With a history spanning more than 1,000 years, Chinese lantern-making is far more than decoration - it is a rich storytelling art form rooted in symbolism, philosophy, and communal celebration. Tianyu Lights Festival represents the highest expression of this tradition, blending sculpture, painting, engineering, and narrative design into an immersive cultural experience.

Unlike modern light installations, every lantern featured at Tianyu Lights Festival is entirely handmade. Artisans construct steel frameworks by hand, wrap each form in silk, and meticulously paint every detail. Dragons symbolize power and prosperity, lotus flowers represent purity, and pandas reflect harmony with nature-each lantern carries cultural meaning passed down through generations.

"A lantern is never just a shape," says Huiyuan Liu, Event Manager at Tianyu Lights Festival. "Each design tells a story deeply connected to Chinese culture. This is not simply a light show-it is living heritage."

The artisans behind Tianyu Lights Festival are not assembling prefabricated displays; they are living bearers of an ancient tradition, trained through the centuries-old master-apprentice system known as Shi Fu-Tu Di.

"The work of our artisans is a performance in itself," Liu explains. "They hand-shape the steel, stretch the silk, paint every detail, and adapt designs on-site. Just as importantly, they teach - sharing the meaning and techniques behind the art so its cultural essence is truly understood."

Visitors are not simply viewing illuminated sculptures-they are witnessing a live cultural presentation, where craftsmanship, creativity, and storytelling converge.

In 2008, the Zigong Lantern Festival was officially designated a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of China, recognizing its irreplaceable cultural value. While themes have evolved to reflect modern influences and global audiences, the core techniques remain unchanged, allowing artisans to use ancient methods to tell new stories.

Tianyu Lights Festival exemplifies this balance of tradition and innovation, preserving authenticity while engaging visitors of all ages.

The presence of Zigong artisans in Grand Prairie offers a rare opportunity for the community to experience a culturally unique art form that fosters cross-cultural appreciation and understanding. Every beam of light reflects centuries of knowledge, patience, and artistry.

About:

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the American subsidiary of the international design and manufacturing company Sichuan Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America and one of the first companies to bring authentic Chinese lantern traditions to the United States and Europe. The Chicago-based corporation is a subsidiary of Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., headquartered in Zigong in the Sichuan Province of China. Tianyu strives for quality by focusing on three core components: conservation and natural beauty, turnkey festival operations, and interactive visitor experiences. In the past 11 years, Tianyu's team of professionals have produced over 174 festivals in the United States, appearing in 58 cities and welcoming over 11 million visitors. To learn more about Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., please visit https://tianyuculture.us/.

Media Contact:

Katie Mudd

katie@thevokolgroup.com

214-676-4254

Dana Cobb

Dana@thevokolgroup.com

972- 955-9747

SOURCE: Tianyu Lights Festival

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/masters-of-light-artisans-from-zigong-china-bring-centuries-old-la-1120328