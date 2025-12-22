Maison Solutions, Inc.: Maison Solutions Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2026 Financial Results

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions commented: "Over the past few months, we've begun to activate our Worldcoin treasury initiative, made progress on our acquisition pipeline, and most importantly, taken initial steps to strengthen our financial profile. Our goal for the second half of the fiscal year is to further optimize our financial health. To that end, we plan to explore divesting our low performing stores and investments. While these potential divestitures may have a modest impact on our overall top-line results, we expect that the resulting margin and profitability improvements will be far more meaningful. Ultimately, our objective is to focus on operating profitable stores in California and Arizona."

"The acquisition of profitable grocery stores and related businesses remains a key component of our growth strategy. We are currently conducting ongoing due diligence on several stores to evaluate their suitability for acquisition. The stores we are reviewing are operating profitability, serve our target demographic customers, and would align with our overall objectives. In addition, we are exploring opportunities in food distribution businesses similar to Dai Chong Trading to further optimize supply chain operations. Our intention is to remain disciplined and strategic, focusing on profitable targets that strengthen our bottom-line and support long-term growth."

"As part of activating our Worldcoin and digital asset treasury strategy, investment in technology will be a long-term initiative. We believe technology will play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency and ultimately strengthen financial performance. Although the rollout of this strategy is intended to be phased over the long term, we are currently in early-stage discussions with some artificial intelligence and robotics company. We look forward to making meaningful progress toward our strategic goals and further optimizing our business and financial performance."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter were $27.6 million compared to $29.4 million in the same period last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased sales of Maison Monterey Park and Maison Monrovia, partly offset by increased sales at Maison San Gabriel and Lee Lee stores.

Net revenues from perishable goods for the second quarter were $14.4 million compared to $15.1 million in the same period last fiscal year. Net revenues from non-perishable goods for the second quarter were $13.2 million compared to $14.2 million in the same period last fiscal year.

Total cost of revenues for the second quarter was $21.2 million compared to $21.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily from Maison Monrovia, Maison San Gabriel, and Maison Monterey Park, partly offset by increased cost of revenues from Lee Lee stores.

Gross profit for the second quarter was $6.5 million, while gross margin was 23.4%. Gross profit for the same period last fiscal year was $7.9 million, while gross margin was 26.9%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in cost of goods sold due to inflation while keeping products' selling price at a constant level or with a minimum increase for certain products to remain competitive.

EBITDA for the second quarter was $(4.2) million compared to $0.7 million in the same period last fiscal year.

Net loss attributable to Maison Solutions for the second quarter was approximately $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $256,000 for the same period last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily driven by a $2.4 million loss on note conversion stemming from digital asset mark-to-market adjustments amid current crypto market volatility, along with lower revenues and increased operating expenses compared to the prior year period.

Six Month 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2026 were $54.8 million compared to $57.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased sales of the Company's California-based supermarkets due to high competition from nearby Asian supermarkets and decreased sales of Lee Lee stores.

Net revenues from perishable goods for the first six months of fiscal 2026 were $28.6 million compared to $29.6 million in the same period last fiscal year. Net revenues from non-perishable goods for the first six months of fiscal 2026 were $26.2 million compared to $28.0 million in the same period last fiscal year.

Total cost of revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $41.8 million compared to $41.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. The increase was primarily from Lee Lee stores partly offset by decreased cost of revenues from the Company's three California-based supermarkets.

Gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $13.0 million, while gross margin was 23.7%. Gross profit for the same period last fiscal year was $16.0 million, while gross margin was 27.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the increased cost of goods sold due to inflation.

EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $(4.7) million compared to $2.4 million in the same period last fiscal year.

Net loss attributable to Maison Solutions for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was approximately $6.5 million, compared to a net income of approximately $445,000 for the same period last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily driven by a $2.4 million loss on note conversion stemming from digital asset mark-to-market adjustments amid current crypto market volatility during the second quarter, along with lower revenues and increased operating expenses compared to the prior year period.

For more information regarding Maison Solution's financial results, including financial tables, please see our Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended October 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2025. The Company's SEC filings can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ or the Company's investor relations site at https://investors.maisonsolutionsinc.com/.

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which reconciliations are set forth in the table below.

Maison Solutions Inc. uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. EBITDA excludes items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying business. Because EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, other companies may calculate EBITDA differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA should only be used as a supplemental measure of our operating and financial performance.

Six Months ended October 31, Three Months ended October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (6,628,537 ) $ 301,731 $ (4,971,886 ) $ (316,095 ) Interest expense 1,272,729 417,130 620,320 238,074 Income tax expense 231,867 1,189,765 (88,676 ) 560,985 Depreciation and amortization expense 441,519 527,543 220,760 260,648 EBITDA $ (4,682,422 ) $ 2,436,169 $ (4,219,482 ) $ 743,612

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

