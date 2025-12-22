Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "AUUAF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AUUA.

This listing enhances accessibility for U.S.-based investors and supports broader exposure of the company's stock within the North American investment community. OTCQB is the Venture Market tier of the U.S. over-the-counter markets operated by OTC Markets Group. It is intended for international growth-stage companies that are current in their reporting and meet defined eligibility standards. With this listing, investors can now find real-time quotes and market information for ALUULA under www.otcmarkets.com in addition to the investor page of the Company's website or with the TSX at www.tsx.com.

The Company also announces that, pursuant to the share option plan, it has granted 200,000 stock options to its newly appointed CFO, with each option exercisable into one common share at a price of $3.30 per share until November 30th, 2030.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF)

ALUULA's Brand Partners

The term "brand partners" does not refer to formal partnerships with our customers. The term refers to marketing relationships with our customers who use ALUULA's technology as a brand ingredient in their products.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, expansion of its investor base, and the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's management discussion and analysis. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including the timing and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate third-party approvals, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278851

Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.