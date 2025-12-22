Company has raised total of $5,570,000 since November 2025

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 4, 2025, that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $1,120,000 (the "Private Placement"). Combined with its previous raise (see news release dated November 24, 2025, the Company has raised a total of approximately $5,570,000 since November 24, 2025.

Under the Private Placement, the Company issued 2,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.56 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant, with each such whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.65 to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one common share.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid an aggregate of $67,200 in cash finder's fees and issued 98,550 finder's warrants to GloRes Securities Inc. ("GSI") and issued 21,450 finder's warrants to Marquest Asset Management Inc. ("Marquest). The Company notes that Marquest was also a subscriber under the Private Placement.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Service Agreement with Investor Brand Network

The company also wishes to announce that it has engaged InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), located at 1108 Lavaca St., Suite 110-IBN, Austin, TX 78701, (512) 354-7000, to provide corporate communications services, effective immediately.

IBN is a U.S.-based corporate communications firm specializing in content creation, publishing, and news distribution. Through its platform-based communications and digital engagement solutions, IBN works with select private and public companies to enhance visibility, amplify messaging, and increase recognition among large, diverse investor audiences. Under this engagement, IBN will support Canamera Energy Metals Corporation's corporate communications initiatives. In consideration for the services provided, Canamera Energy Metals Corporation has agreed to pay IBN a fee of $25,000 USD per quarter for an initial term of 180 days. The agreement may be renewed on a quarterly basis thereafter unless terminated in accordance with its terms.

IBN will not receive any shares, options, or other equity-based compensation as part of this engagement. IBN and Canamera Energy Metals Corporation are independent and unaffiliated entities. Neither IBN nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of Canamera Energy Metals Corporation.

Service Agreement with RedChip Companies, Inc.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has engaged RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") of 431 E. Horatio Ave., Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751, telephone (407) 644-4256, email: info@redchip.com to conduct a national TV advertising campaign for the Company, including airing 30 second television ads on Fox Business National TV and CNBC from January 7, 2026 to January 21, 2026. The Company will pay RedChip a fee of US$85,000. RedChip will not receive shares or options as compensation. RedChip and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and neither RedChip nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Market-Making Agreement with Independent Trading Group Inc.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") of 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, ON M5E 1G4, telephone (416) 583-5987, email: info@itg84.com to provide market-making services. ITG will trade common shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares effective immediately.

In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly fee of C$5,500 for a minimum term of one month and renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas, including options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement and services to be provided by IBN, ITG and RedChip.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the use of proceeds from the Private Placement being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

