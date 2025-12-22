Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 23:00 Uhr
REALTY ONE GROUP EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN 2025, OPENING NEW LOCATIONS IN HIGH-IMPACT MARKETS

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a purpose-driven, global real estate franchisor, continued its rapid expansion in 2025, opening new offices across critical U.S. markets and high-growth regions around the world. Fueled by strong demand from entrepreneurial brokers and real estate professionals seeking a modern, lifestyle brand, Realty ONE Group is scaling strategically, prioritizing markets and experienced partners poised for long-term opportunity, innovation, and agent success.

Realty ONE Group's logo

This year's growth includes new locations in major metropolitan areas, emerging suburban hubs, and internationally influential markets, reinforcing Realty ONE Group's commitment to building a truly global network without sacrificing local expertise.

"Growth for us has never been about just adding dots on a map - it's about building the right, strategic partnerships with amazing people who share the same vision," said Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International. "We're attracting forward-thinking leaders who believe in our people-first culture, bold brand, and proven systems, and who are ready to disrupt their markets."

New, highly impactful markets where Realty ONE Group has opened or will open soon include:

  • Multiple locations throughout Mexico, Portugal, the Philippines, Argentina, Italy, Jamaica and Canada
  • Bold new markets in the U.S. throughout California, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and Florida

Realty ONE Group's expansion is driven by its business coaching, a complete tool chest with best-in-class technology, support, a dynamic brand, marketing and a COOLTURE that continues to attract legions of loyalists. As the real estate industry evolves, the brand's flexible, scalable model allows it to enter new markets quickly while empowering local ownership to thrive.

As momentum builds through 2025, the company shows no signs of slowing-continuing to attract leaders who want to grow smarter, not just bigger.

Realty ONE Group was named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur's prestigious 2025 Franchise 500 list. The brand now includes more than 450 offices and over 20,000 real estate professionals across 49 U.S. states and in nearly 30 countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.join.realtyonegroup.com.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe - ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-expands-its-global-footprint-in-2025-opening-new-locations-in-high-impact-markets-302648313.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
