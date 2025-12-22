Anzeige
BlackBerry to Host Investor Briefing at CES 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today confirmed that it will host an investor-focused presentation and Q&A session with members of the management team, to be streamed from the QNX booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The session will discuss the key announcements from CES and how they are driving growth for QNX.

BlackBerry Investor Briefing @ CES 2026
Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 2:05pm ET

Presenters:

John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer
Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer
Grant Courville, SVP, Products & Strategy QNX
Justin Moon, VP, Product Engineering QNX

Demonstrations of QNX core products and how they position the business as the leader in foundational software for Automotive and the General Embedded Market (GEM) will be available at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 6-9, 2026, at Booth #4024 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-host-investor-briefing-at-ces-2026-1120119

