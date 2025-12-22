BlackBerry to Host Investor Briefing at CES 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today confirmed that it will host an investor-focused presentation and Q&A session with members of the management team, to be streamed from the QNX booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The session will discuss the key announcements from CES and how they are driving growth for QNX.

BlackBerry Investor Briefing @ CES 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 2:05pm ET

Presenters:

John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer

Grant Courville, SVP, Products & Strategy QNX

Justin Moon, VP, Product Engineering QNX

Demonstrations of QNX core products and how they position the business as the leader in foundational software for Automotive and the General Embedded Market (GEM) will be available at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 6-9, 2026, at Booth #4024 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

