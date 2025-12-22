This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Scott McLean (the "Acquiror") announces that pursuant to a private transaction, he acquired 6,250,000 common shares of Waverley Resources Ltd. (the "Company") at a price of $0.01 per share.

As a result of the acquisition, the Acquiror now owns directly or indirectly, or exercises control over a total of 6,250,000 Common Shares, representing 17.82% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The acquisition was made for investment purposes by the Acquiror. The investment will be evaluated, and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this release, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

Scott McLean

