Phygital International: FINALS, SEMI-FINALS AND NON-STOP ACTION AS GOTF 2025 REACHES CLIMAX

On the penultimate day of competition, teams across various disciplines battled for a place in the finals, while Phygital Drone Racing produced a worthy winner.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After five days of electrifying competition fusing physical sport and digital mastery, the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 powered by ADNOC is set to reach its stunning climax with an action-packed final day of competition on 23 December 2025.

From its spectacular launch on 18 December and throughout five straight days of fierce battles, the biggest tournament in phygital sport is coming to its conclusion. The penultimate day saw some of the most intense action yet as crowds flocked to ADNEC hoping to grab a ringside seat for the closing stages of phygital sport's most popular disciplines.

Today's schedule delivered undefeated speed and skill across multiple sports, setting the stage for an unforgettable final day of action. Clubs and competitors are now preparing to vie for ultimate glory in the remaining grand finals across Phygital Football powered by ADNOC,Phygital Basketball.3on3 Freestyle brought to you by M42, MOBA Mobile.MLBB, Phygital Fighting.FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, VR-game.HADO Global Invitation..

Drone Racing One claim victory in Phygital Drone Racing presented by insurancemarket.ae

Phygital Drone Racing, which has proved one of the most popular attractions at this year's tournament, was packed to capacity as the final four teams took to the track for the drama-filled final. In a nail-biting race 50 laps, Drone Racing One emerged victorious, finishing just 21 seconds ahead of their nearest rival Team BDS to become GOTF 2025 champion.

They join an elite roster of the Games of the Future 2025 champions crowned over the past few days of electrifying competition at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Win became the first discipline champions at GOTF 2025, delivering a commanding 2-0 victory over Vikings in the MOBA PC.Dota 2 grand final. The entire competition showcased world-class teamwork and strategy, thrilling fans with high-intensity gameplay.

Battle of Robots brought sparks and steel to the arena on day three as Fierce Roc secured the winners' trophy with their undefeated heavyweight robot, Deep-Sea Shark. Their thrilling head-to-head showdown against Team Colbalt demonstrated raw mechanical power and strategic mastery under pressure.

Rounding out the list of champions, Phygital Dancing.Just Dance saw Ivan "myakekcya" Vlasov claim the crown after outshining a global field, delivering a captivating display of rhythm, precision, and endurance.

Thrilling finals set for tomorrow

The spotlight now turns to the remaining championship showdowns, with final line-ups confirmed across several headline disciplines.

In Phygital Football powered by ADNOC, the stage is set for a dramatic end as Troncos FC take on MEXICO QUETZALES - ARMADILLOS FC following an impressive run through group and knockout stages. Both sides have showcased tactical innovation and athletic grit throughout the week, and tomorrow's clash promises to be a showstopper. Catch all the action live from 20.30 GST.

ThePhygital Basketball.3on3 FreeStyle brought to you by M42 competition will see LIGA PRO TEAM and Moscowsky face each other to claim the ultimate prize after they earned their places through dynamic displays of teamwork and skill on court and in the digital phase. With the trophy within reach, this final match-up is poised to captivate fans with fast-paced action and highlight-reel moments. Live coverage starts from 17.30 GST with the third-place playoff, with the grand final at 18.30.

Aurora Gaming and ONIC also battled through today's MOBA Mobile.MLBB, semi-finals to secure their spots in the final, setting up an electrifying phygital showdown that will test strategic depth and flawless execution under tremendous pressure. The Third-Place Play-Off will take place at 15:00 GST, followed by the Grand Final at 18:00 GST, where the MOBA Mobile.MLBB champions at GOTF 2025 will raise the trophy.

Tomorrow will also see the final day of competition across Phygital Fighting.FATAL FURY - City of the Wolves, and Phygital Shooter.CS2. Meanwhile VR-Game.HADO Global Invitation will bring the world's leading HADO clubs to Abu Dhabi for an explosive one-day meet.

As the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 powered by ADNOC approaches its final moments, fans around the world can tune in and witness every breathtaking finale. Catch all the action live via the official GOTF OTT platform at tv.gofuture.games, where comprehensive coverage, highlights and exclusive content will bring the climax of this groundbreaking phygital tournament to viewers everywhere.

For full schedules, results and the latest updates, visit gotfabudhabi.com.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit: https://Phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 is currently being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

