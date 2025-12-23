Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 00:36 Uhr
110 Leser
MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai and KPSIAJ Sign Strategic MOU to Advance AI-Driven Innovation in Education and Healthcare Across Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai, Inc., and Khoja (Pirhai) Shia Isna Asheri Jamaat (KPSIAJ) announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic collaboration to introduce responsible, community-centered AI innovation across KPSIAJ's education and healthcare ecosystem.

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Under this agreement, MindHYVE.ai will support KPSIAJ in deploying its proprietary agentic AI platforms, ArthurAI for adaptive learning and ChironAI for clinical decision-support readiness evaluations, across the Fatimiyah Education Network (FEN), Fatimiyah Higher Education System (FHES), and Fatimiyah Hospital, with a shared mission to strengthen institutional capacity, enhance human development, and improve community wellbeing.

A Phased Approach to Inclusive AI Adoption

The collaboration includes the Dawn Directive, a globally recognized 90-day AI Literacy & Fluency Program developed with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI). Faculty, clinicians, and designated stakeholders will participate in foundational training covering AI literacy, fluency, applications, ethics, and future-skills.

A pilot of ArthurAI will also be explored with selected student and faculty cohorts-demonstrating personalized learning pathways, adaptive assessments, teacher dashboards, and AI tutor capabilities.

In parallel, ChironAI will undergo a non-clinical readiness evaluation, including workflow reviews, simulation on de-identified cases, localization for Pakistan's clinical context, and definition of readiness criteria such as safety, performance, and governance.

This partnership anchors KPSIAJ as one of Pakistan's earliest adopters of responsible, community-driven AI transformation.

Leadership Statements

Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO, MindHYVE.ai, Inc., said:
"Our partnership with KPSIAJ reflects MindHYVE's belief that AI must first and foremost serve humanity. By bringing reasoning-first, ethical AI to the heart of education and healthcare, we are empowering communities with tools for transformation-built on transparency, dignity, and human alignment."

Abul Hassan Gokal, President, KPSIAJ, said:
"KPSIAJ has always invested in education, welfare, and healthcare as pillars of community progress. Through this collaboration with MindHYVE.ai, we are preparing our institutions and our youth for the future-one where technology and ethics work hand-in-hand for societal benefit."

About KPSIAJ

Khoja (Pirhai) Shia Isna Asheri Jamaat (KPSIAJ), based in Karachi, Pakistan, is a longstanding non-profit organization providing education, healthcare, welfare, and civic services to its community and the wider population. Its institutions include the Fatimiyah Education Network, Fatimiyah Higher Education System, and Fatimiyah Hospital.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.io | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730797/MindHYVE_ai_Logo_MindHYVE_ai_SQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyveai-and-kpsiaj-sign-strategic-mou-to-advance-ai-driven-innovation-in-education-and-healthcare-across-karachi-302648290.html

