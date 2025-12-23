Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 04:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lianyungang Municipal Committee Propaganda Department: Discovering Lianyungang: A City Shaped by Mountains and Sea

LIANYUNGANG, China, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Defined by the interplay of mountains and sea, Lianyungang has long drawn meaning from its geography. From the mythic landscapes associated with Journey to the West to its position as the eastern terminus of the New Eurasian Land Bridge, the city occupies a distinctive place in China's cultural and historical imagination.

Since August 2025, the Publicity Department of the Lianyungang Municipal Committee has introduced the Reading the City initiative-an urban culture program that explores architecture, place names, and long-established local brands. The series invites residents and visitors alike to engage with the city's history and identity through its built environment and everyday landmarks.

The Mountain's Tale

Huaguo Mountain, widely regarded as the cultural source of Journey to the West, is closely associated with themes of exploration, resilience, and ingenuity. In recent years, Lianyungang has developed immersive visitor sites such as the Water Curtain Cave and the Seventy-Two Caves, allowing literary references to be experienced as physical spaces. Nearby, Eastern Han Dynasty cliff carvings at Kongwang Mountain offer a more understated counterpoint, pointing to the city's long-standing role as a crossroads of belief, art, and exchange.

The Sea's Chronicle

Along Lianyungang's coastline, curved bays and protected wetlands form an important stopover for migratory birds, highlighting the region's ecological significance. Historically, the city has served as a key junction between land and maritime routes-from early Silk Road networks to modern rail corridors-leaving behind a layered maritime legacy. Today, the Port of Lianyungang maintains shipping connections with nearly 1,000 ports in more than 160 countries and regions, linking historic patterns of exchange with contemporary trade under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

A promotional video for Lianyungang's Reading the City initiative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850279/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discovering-lianyungang-a-city-shaped-by-mountains-and-sea-302648430.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.