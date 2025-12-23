Anzeige
23.12.2025
Changzhou Municipal Committee Publicity Department: Changzhou Invites the Public to Explore the City Through Culture

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since November, the Changzhou Municipal Committee Publicity Department, in concert with other city agencies, has launched a Reading the City series of public cultural activities, inviting residents and visitors to engage with Changzhou's history and urban identity. Under the theme "Tracing City Roots • Exploring Changzhou," the program features a range of offerings, including a citywide cultural exploration plan, a City Reading Ambassador initiative, and six themed bus routes designed to connect participants with key cultural sites.

Changzhou's approach focuses on five cultural themes-architecture, place names, long-established local brands, books, and visual media-each offering a different way of understanding the city's past and present. "Changzhou in Architecture" brings together guided city walks, sketching sessions at historic buildings, and augmented-reality garden tours. "Changzhou in Place Names" features talks and curated cultural routes that trace the historical origins of traditional street and district names. "Changzhou in Historic Brands" highlights long-standing local businesses through themed markets and curated shop visits, presenting traditional brands in contemporary settings. "Changzhou in Books" draws on the Dongpo Culture Alliance and writer residency programs to highlight the city's literary heritage, while "Changzhou in Light & Shadow" uses public film screenings and digital art exhibitions to explore how the city has been represented visually over time.

As part of the program, participants can travel on six dedicated "Reading the City" bus routes-Cultural Roots, Artisan Heritage, Canal Charm, Rural Beauty, Yangtze River Views, and Industrial Legacy-each linking neighborhoods, landmarks, and cultural venues. To encourage broader public participation, the program also provides a range of everyday perks, from public transit incentives to cinema tickets, book promotions, and in-store offers. By combining cultural programming with everyday activities, the initiative encourages people to experience Changzhou firsthand and develop a deeper connection with the city through exploration, observation, and participation.

Themed bus for the Changzhou Reading the City series of public cultural activities

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850834/changzhou.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changzhou-invites-the-public-to-explore-the-city-through-culture-302648442.html

