Facelift + Eyelid Surgery in Tampa: Gruber Plastic Surgery Shares 2025 Planning Insights on Natural Results and Popular Procedure Pairings

ASPS trend reporting highlights facelift combined with eyelid surgery as a leading 2025 combination; national procedure volumes reinforce growing demand for comprehensive facial rejuvenation planning.



TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Gruber Plastic Surgery in Tampa, Florida is sharing updated 2025 patient education and consultation planning insights on one of the most-requested facial rejuvenation strategies: pairing a facelift with eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) for a balanced, natural-looking refresh. The practice notes that patients researching "facelift Tampa," "eyelid surgery Tampa," and "blepharoplasty Tampa" are increasingly asking the same question: "Should I treat one area now or plan a whole-face approach so my results look cohesive?"

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), combination procedures are rising as patients look for "maximum impact," specifically calling out "facelift combined with eyelid surgery or lip lift" as a key pairing trend. ASPS procedural data also underscores continued demand for facial rejuvenation procedures, listing eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) and facelift (rhytidectomy) among the most-performed cosmetic surgical procedures reported by ASPS member surgeons.

"Most patients aren't looking to 'change' their face they're looking to look rested and like themselves," said Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD, surgeon and founder of Gruber Plastic Surgery in Tampa. "When the eyes look tired but the lower face has laxity or vice versa treating only one area can feel incomplete. A well-planned facelift-plus-eyelid approach can create harmony, and that's what reads as natural."

Why Facelift + Blepharoplasty Is a Common 2025 Pairing

Facial aging rarely occurs in a single zone. A facelift is generally designed to address concerns such as lower-face laxity and jawline changes, while eyelid surgery can address heaviness, excess skin, or puffiness around the eyes. When performed for the right candidate, pairing procedures may help:

Create a more balanced "refreshed" look across the face

Reduce the "one-area-treated" appearance that can occur when only one region is addressed

Consolidate planning and recovery into a single surgical timeline (when appropriate and medically safe)

At Gruber Plastic Surgery, facelift planning is personalized and may include different technique approaches depending on anatomy and goals. The practice also notes that upper and lower eyelid surgery can be performed simultaneously for comprehensive results in appropriate candidates.

2026 Outlook: What Patients Are Likely to Keep Asking For

Looking ahead to 2026, the practice expects patient demand to continue trending toward:

Natural-looking outcomes driven by balanced, whole-face planning

Procedure combinations that minimize "multiple downtime periods"

Clear, education-first consultations that help patients understand what each procedure can and cannot address

Quick Q&A for Patients Searching "Facelift Tampa" or "Blepharoplasty Tampa"

Q: Do I need a facelift and eyelid surgery together?

A: Not always. Some patients benefit most from eyelid surgery alone, while others need lower-face and neck improvement first. A consultation should determine what will create the most natural balance.

Q: Why combine them at all?

A: Many patients feel their result looks more complete when the eye area and lower face are planned together, since aging affects multiple regions at once.

Q: What should I bring to my consultation?

A: Your goals, reference photos (if helpful), your medical history, and a list of priorities, what bothers you most and what "natural" means to you.

Learn More and Request a Consultation

Facelift procedure information:

Eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) information:

Request a complimentary consultation:

About Gruber Plastic Surgery

Gruber Plastic Surgery is located at 3979 Moran RD Tampa, Florida 33618 a Plastic Surgery Clinic led by Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD, an award-winning board-certified plastic surgeon (American Board of Plastic Surgery). Dr. Gruber stars in the TLC television series "Awake Surgery," which has helped introduce patients nationwide to awake cosmetic procedures and recovery-focused planning. She has been recognized on Newsweek's "America's Best Plastic Surgeons" list in 2024 and 2025. The practice is known for awake (local anesthesia) cosmetic procedures for eligible patients using Dr. Gruber's "awake technique," as well as traditional surgery performed under general anesthesia when appropriate. Gruber Plastic Surgery supports both local and out-of-town patients through complimentary consultation options, structured surgical planning, and postoperative follow-up care.

Medical Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Surgical candidacy and outcomes vary by patient. A consultation with a qualified surgeon is required to determine an appropriate plan.

