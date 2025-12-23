Gruber Plastic Surgery: How to Choose a Plastic Surgeon in 2026: Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD Releases a Tampa Bay Patient Safety Checklist

Board-certified plastic surgeon shares a practical, question-based guide to help patients verify credentials, facility standards, and anesthesia planning before elective cosmetic surgery.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / With elective cosmetic surgery continuing to grow and patients increasingly comparing surgeons online, Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Gruber Plastic Surgery in Tampa, Florida, released a 2026 Patient Safety Checklist designed to help patients make confident, informed decisions before scheduling surgery.

"Cosmetic surgery is personal, and it should never feel rushed," said Dr. Gruber. "In 2026, the best decision a patient can make is to slow down long enough to verify the fundamentals, training, safety standards, anesthesia planning, and postoperative support. A thoughtful checklist helps patients ask better questions and spot red flags early."

The 2026 Patient Safety Checklist is intended as an educational resource and is not medical advice. It can be used as a discussion guide during a consultation, whether patients are local to Tampa Bay or traveling from out of town.

2026 Patient Safety Checklist: What to Verify Before Cosmetic Surgery

Patients considering plastic surgery in Tampa or anywhere can use the following checklist as a starting point:

1) Board Certification & Training

Ask whether your surgeon is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and verify credentials.

Ask what procedures they perform most often and how they manage complex cases or revisions.

2) Surgical Facility Standards

Confirm where the surgery will take place (office-based suite vs. hospital vs. surgery center).

Ask about facility accreditation, safety protocols, and who is responsible for emergency preparedness.

3) Anesthesia Plan: Awake (Local) vs. General Anesthesia

Ask which anesthesia approach is recommended for your goals and why.

Confirm who administers anesthesia (and their qualifications) and what monitoring is used during the procedure.

Understand the difference between local anesthesia-based options and procedures that require general anesthesia.

4) Your Medical Candidacy (Not Just Your "Goal" Photos)

Expect a real review of your medical history, medications/supplements, and risk factors.

Ask what pre-op testing is required and how conditions like high blood pressure, smoking, or clotting risk change the plan.

5) A Clear Surgical Plan (With Tradeoffs Explained)

Ask what the plan is, where incisions will be, what scarring to expect, and what alternatives exist.

Ask how long results typically last and what changes can happen with age, weight fluctuation, pregnancy, or lifestyle.

6) Risks & Complications Discussed Up Front

A credible consult includes risks, recovery realities, and the possibility of revision without minimizing concerns.

Ask what complications are most common for your specific procedure and how the practice responds if they occur.

7) Postoperative Support & Follow-Up

Confirm the follow-up schedule and who you contact after hours with urgent concerns.

If traveling, ask how postoperative care is coordinated once you return home.

8) Transparent Pricing & What's Included

Ask what fees include (facility, anesthesia, garments, post-op visits, medications, etc.).

If financing is offered, ask for clear terms and what happens if the surgical plan changes.

9) Before-and-After Photos That Match Your Starting Point

Review results in patients with similar anatomy and goals.

Ask what "natural-looking" means in practical terms for your face/body and your preferences.

10) Communication & Informed Consent Culture

Pay attention to whether you feel heard, whether your questions are welcomed, and whether expectations are documented clearly.

A healthy surgical relationship includes education, not pressure.

"Patients deserve clarity," Dr. Gruber added. "My goal is to support informed decision-making because great outcomes start long before surgery day."

About Gruber Plastic Surgery

Gruber Plastic Surgery is located at 3979 Moran RD Tampa, Florida 33618 a Plastic Surgery Clinic led by Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD, an award-winning board-certified plastic surgeon (American Board of Plastic Surgery). Dr. Gruber stars in the TLC television series "Awake Surgery," which has helped introduce patients nationwide to awake cosmetic procedures and recovery-focused planning. She has been recognized on Newsweek's "America's Best Plastic Surgeons" list in 2024 and 2025. The practice is known for awake (local anesthesia) cosmetic procedures for eligible patients using Dr. Gruber's "awake technique," as well as traditional surgery performed under general anesthesia when appropriate. Gruber Plastic Surgery supports both local and out-of-town patients through complimentary consultation options, structured surgical planning, and postoperative follow-up care.

Medical Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. All surgical and non-surgical procedures carry risks, and individual results vary. Patients should consult with a qualified healthcare professional to determine appropriate treatment options.

