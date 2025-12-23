Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 05:26 Uhr
Gruber Plastic Surgery: Castle Connolly Names Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD a 2026 Exceptional Woman in Medicine; Recognition to Be Featured in New York Magazine

Board-certified plastic surgeon and surgeon-scientist honored for clinical excellence, leadership, and commitment to patient education.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Gruber Plastic Surgery announced today that Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Gruber Plastic Surgery in Tampa, Florida, has been named a 2026 Exceptional Woman in Medicine by Castle Connolly, with the recognition slated to be featured in New York Magazine.

The Castle Connolly Exceptional Women in Medicine distinction highlights women physicians recognized for outstanding accomplishments, leadership, and dedication to advancing healthcare. The selection process is based on peer nominations, research, and review by Castle Connolly's physician-led research team.

"I'm honored to be recognized among so many accomplished women physicians," said Dr. Gruber. "Medicine is equal parts science, judgment, and human connection. This recognition reflects the values that guide my practice every day, patient safety, thoughtful decision-making, and results that align with each patient's goals and wellbeing."

Dr. Gruber is known for her patient-first approach and for helping patients navigate surgical decisions with clarity and realistic expectations. Her background includes extensive training and a long-standing interest in bridging research thinking with practical patient education an approach that supports better planning before, during, and after surgery.

Recognition Highlights
Dr. Gruber's 2026 Exceptional Women in Medicine recognition reflects a combination of factors that may include:

  • Peer recognition for clinical excellence and ethical patient care

  • Commitment to education and informed decision-making during consultation

  • Professional leadership and dedication to advancing standards in medicine

About the New York Magazine Feature
New York Magazine's "Top Doctors" is a special advertising section that features Castle Connolly's annual listing of top physicians across specialties, with methodology and selection information provided by Castle Connolly.

About Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD
Dr. Meegan Gruber is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Gruber Plastic Surgery in Tampa, Florida. She has been in practice since 2005 and is known for innovative approaches that prioritize patient safety and individualized planning. Dr. Gruber has also been featured on major networks and streaming platforms, bringing greater transparency and education to patients considering cosmetic procedures.

About Gruber Plastic Surgery
Gruber Plastic Surgery is a Tampa, Florida-based practice offering a comprehensive range of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures with a focus on patient education, safety-centered care, and personalized treatment planning.

Media Contact
Gruber Plastic Surgery
Phone: 888-400-0086
Email: info@drmeegangruber.com
Website: drmeegangruber.com

SOURCE: Gruber Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/castle-connolly-names-dr.-meegan-gruber-md-phd-a-2026-exceptional-wom-1120449

