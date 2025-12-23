Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 06:16 Uhr
Ningbo Cross-border E-commerce Association: A host of purchasers have noted that: Made in Ningbo, Made for Excellence

NINGBO, China, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Made in Ningbo, Made for Excellence", the flagship IP of Ningbo's industrial sector, has officially launched, aiming to showcase the brand's core values worldwide and boost the international profile of the city's high-end industrial cluster.

Let the world witness the nine provincial-level cross-border e-commerce industrial clusters in Ningbo's high-quality industrial belt: Yinzhou Auto Parts, with a full "parts-assembly-system-vehicle" supply chain, exports worldwide; Yinzhou Hardware Tools, a traditional strong suit, holds solid domestic market share; Haishu Clothing & Home Textiles upgrades via smart manufacturing to boost added value; Cixi Home Appliances builds a "one district, three parks" cross-border e-commerce cluster; Yuyao Home Appliances, a national base, serves as a local economic pillar; Ninghai Stationery, a full-chain cluster with leading firms like Deli, reaches the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia; Jiangbei Auto Parts evolves into a key domestic high-end auto cluster; Zhenhai Hardware Tools, a local pillar, underpins cross-border e-commerce growth; Beilun Stationery leverages port and trade strengths to tap cross-border markets.

As the official executor of this initiative, the Ningbo Cross-border E-commerce Association sincerely invites global merchants to converge in Ningbo and experience the unique allure of its industrial clusters.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850908/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-host-of-purchasers-have-noted-that-made-in-ningbo-made-for-excellence-302648541.html

