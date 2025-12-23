Anzeige
23.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
Institute for Financial Integrity Releases Executive Annual Compliance Training Program for Iraqi Financial Institutions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) has released its 2026 Annual Compliance Training for Board and Senior Management, a program tailored for leadership teams within Iraqi financial institutions to reinforce effective governance and meet evolving supervisory expectations.

Institute for Financial Integrity

Regulators across jurisdictions have been clear: effective oversight demands more than periodic briefings. Boards and senior executives must understand their institution's financial crime risks, ask informed questions, and demonstrate credible engagement.

Available as an e-learning course or virtual instructor-led training, the program begins by providing a structured overview of board and senior management compliance responsibilities. It delves into core risk areas including money laundering, terrorism financing, proliferation financing, the evasion of sanctions and strategic trade controls, as well as bribery and corruption. It concludes by examining common oversight gaps noted in enforcement actions and practical actions leaders can take to strengthen institutional governance.

  • E-Learning Course (30 minutes): Available in Arabic and English.
  • Live Virtual Training (1 hour): Simultaneous Arabic interpretation available. Includes Q&A session, allowing leadership to discuss institution-specific risks, regulatory expectations, and strategic priorities in a confidential environment.

Developed for Iraqi financial institutions as well as designated non-financial businesses and professions, the training program is available for customization.

"Leadership plays a significant role in shaping a successful culture of compliance. This targeted offering is designed to provide the clarity and confidence needed to oversee compliance effectively, ensuring boards and senior management understand not only what is required of them, but why their involvement matters to institutional resilience," said Lauren Jack, IFI's Chief Operating Officer.

Explore IFI's executive services to learn more.

About the Institute for Financial Integrity
The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's institutions to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations
media@finintegrity.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325968/Institute_for_Financial_Integrity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/institute-for-financial-integrity-releases-executive-annual-compliance-training-program-for-iraqi-financial-institutions-302647619.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
