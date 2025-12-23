Anzeige
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
23.12.2025 07:10 Uhr
ISS World Services A/S: ISS renews major contract with Australia's New South Wales Government Department of Education

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facilities services company, has extended its long-standing partnership with the New South Wales (NSW) Government Department of Education in Australia. The renewed contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 800 million.

Copenhagen , Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS has partnered with the NSW Government since 1994. Under the new contract, ISS will continue to deliver cleaning services to schools, Technical and Further Education (TAFE) colleges, and various government facilities across three regions in New South Wales.

The contract duration is 2.5 years and begins in Q1 2026.

Stuart Rose, CEO of ISS Australia & New Zealand, says:

"We are delighted to continue this partnership of more than 30 years, which reflects the trust placed in our people and our commitment to service excellence. We remain dedicated to supporting the Department's goals of creating safe, inclusive and high-quality learning environments through best-in-class services, with a strong focus on safety and wellbeing."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



