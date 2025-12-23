Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 07:46 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Slovenian Tourist Board: Slovenia Welcomes Winter with Expanded Snow Sports, Nordic Trails and Outdoor Adventures

As winter takes hold, the Slovenian Tourist Board is spotlighting a rich and diverse winter sports season that goes far beyond traditional alpine skiing. With upgraded resort infrastructure, a unified Nordic experience and a broad range of outdoor activities, Slovenia is positioning itself as one of Europe's most dynamic winter destinations.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, mountain resorts have further strengthened their facilities and services, introducing modern lift systems, comprehensive equipment hire, professional ski and snowboard schools and a wide range of guided experiences. This enables visitors of all levels to explore diverse winter activities, from high-energy alpine skiing, snowboarding and ski touring in dramatic mountain terrain to more relaxed pursuits such as snow parks, scenic ice skating in traditional settings, snowshoeing, torchlight walks and dog sledding.

A Unified Cross-Country Ski Pass

Slovenia's cross-country skiing network remains a highlight of the season. Popular locations like Pokljuka, Bohinj, Planica and Jezersko offer well-maintained trails suitable for everyone from recreational skiers to advanced athletes. To support these experiences, the Unified Cross-Country Ski Pass- which links leading Nordic resorts with a single ticket - continues to expand, encouraging longer stays and more sustainable regional mobility.

Wellness, Gastronomy and Festive Winter Cities

Winter in Sloveniaalso invites travellers to complement outdoor activities with cultural and leisure offerings. Guests can unwind in thermal spa centres, savour local gastronomy, or explore festive Christmas markets in historic towns. Peaceful walks through snow-covered valleys, combined with urban winter atmospheres, ensure a varied seasonal experience within short travel distances.

Promoting Slovenia's Winter Offer Globally

To amplify Slovenia's winter story internationally, the Slovenian Tourist Board is rolling out a global promotional campaign across 20 markets from November through February, supported by digital storytelling, editorial partnerships, trade events and press trips. Centralised information, inspiration and ready-to-use itineraries are available on the official tourism portal slovenia.info, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of winter experiences, destinations and practical travel planning.

With its compact geography, modern winter-sports infrastructure and growing sustainability focus, Slovenia invites visitors to experience winter in an active, authentic and contemporary way - from mountain thrills to serene natural escapes, all within easy reach.

Discover more:https://www.slovenia.info/en/things-to-do/active-holidays/skiing-in-slovenia

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e174d17-6b14-455d-b882-c7c6d1e6fe3d



press@slovenia.info

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.