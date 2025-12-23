Karviva Announces Launch of Energy and ACE Collagen Juices at Gelson's Stores This December

SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Karviva, the award-winning functional beverage company founded by medical scientist Dr. Angela Zeng, announced that Gelson's Market will begin carrying Karviva Energy Juices and ACE Collagen Juices across its Southern California locations beginning December 2025. The partnership strengthens Karviva's presence on the West Coast and reflects growing consumer interest in clean and science-backed wellness beverages.

The launch aligns with Karviva's mission to make nutrient-rich formulations more accessible to shoppers who value transparency and ingredient integrity. Gelson's, known for its selective product standards and commitment to high-quality offerings, provides an ideal environment for introducing Karviva to new customers who are mindful about what they bring into their homes.

Dr. Angela Zeng shared that the brand is proud to partner with a retailer that has earned the trust of wellness-focused shoppers. She explained that the collaboration allows Karviva to reach individuals seeking beverages that support energy, recovery, skin health, and overall well-being without artificial additives. She added that today's consumers want functional beverages that fit easily into their routines and complement a balanced lifestyle.

Karviva's formulations are rooted in Dr. Zeng's belief that beverages should meaningfully support long-term health. Her background in nutritional science and traditional healing philosophies guides the development of each product. The two lines launching at Gelson's reflect that approach. Karviva Energy Juices are crafted for steady vitality, using whole plant ingredients and natural caffeine and antioxidants from green coffee beans to deliver focus and stamina without fatigue or jitters. ACE Collagen Juices provide daily nourishment that supports skin elasticity, joint comfort, and overall vitality through a blend of clean collagen, antioxidants, and hydrating botanicals. Both lines have gained loyal followings among consumers who want purposeful beverages backed by research and real ingredients.

Gelson's decision to introduce these products points to the rising demand for functional beverages in mainstream retail. Shoppers are seeking drinks that offer real benefits for energy, digestion, recovery, and beauty rather than products that rely on added sugar or artificial ingredients. The December launch will include in-store tastings, educational materials, and digital features that highlight the science behind Karviva's formulations and explain what differentiates the brand in a competitive beverage landscape.

This expansion follows a period of strong momentum for Karviva. Over the past year, the brand has earned national recognition for its commitment to clean ingredients and its blend of scientific research with global wellness traditions. Its beverages continue to resonate with consumers who want products that are both functional and approachable.

Dr. Zeng noted that as consumers become more informed about the impact of daily beverage choices, they increasingly look for options that truly support overall health. She sees the partnership with Gelson's as a significant opportunity to meet customers where they already shop and to offer products that align with their wellness-focused values.

Dr. Angela Zeng is a nutritional scientist and the founder of Karviva. Her work combines scientific research with traditional wellness practices to create clean, functional beverages that support everyday health. She believes that beverages should nourish the body and avoid fillers or artificial ingredients, a philosophy reflected in every Karviva formulation.

