23.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Equiti Group: Equiti welcomes new Head of Data and AI to support innovation and growth

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, global fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dhanesh Chandrashekhar Arole as Head of Data and AI, a strategic leadership role that underscores the firm's commitment to advancing data-driven innovation across its global operations.

Dhanesh Chandrashekhar Arole joins Equiti Group as Head of Data and AI

Dhanesh brings extensive experience from both high-growth technology startups and major global tech platforms, including Meta. His deep expertise in software architecture, system design and engineering leadership, perfectly position him to support Equiti's ambitions at a pivotal stage for the company and the region.

As the UAE strengthens its position as a global investment hub and online trading activity accelerates across the MENA region, Equiti's Q4 2025 strategy is focused on building advanced capabilities that meet the scale of this momentum. Data and AI sit at the core of this strategy, empowering traders and investors through smarter insights, enhanced client experiences and innovative solutions.

Sartaj Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Equiti Group, said: "We've built a strong data backbone. Dhanesh joins us to accelerate the creation of data products and AI applications across our ecosystem, pushing us toward a truly intelligent, insight-driven platform."

Dhanesh Arole, Head of Data and AI, said: "Data and AI are redefining the speed, transparency and intelligence of global financial markets. At Equiti, we're committed to turning advanced analytics into real-world trading advantages for our clients. I'm excited to help build a next-generation data ecosystem that powers smarter decisions, deeper insights and truly transformative products."

The appointment reflects Equiti's continued investment in advanced technology and leadership talent, as the Group strengthens its platform to support sustained growth and deliver increasingly seamless, intelligent experiences for clients worldwide.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850439/Equiti_head_of_data_and_ai_Dhanesh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606487/equiti_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiti-welcomes-new-head-of-data-and-ai-to-support-innovation-and-growth-302648051.html

