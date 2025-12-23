Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
23.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Sama X to Commence Operations in Jordan with Starlink Solutions

The regional tech venture will bridge connectivity gaps in industry, education, enterprise, government, and humanitarian sectors, with Jordan launching Sama X's regional rollout.

AMMAN, Jordan, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sama X, a bold new venture and authorized Starlink global reseller, has secured licensing from Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) to resell Space X's Starlink satellite internet services across the Kingdom, simplifying access to high-speed internet everywhere.

Sama X to Commence Operations in Jordan with Starlink Solutions

Launched earlier this year, Sama X is a leader in next-generation connectivity, making reliable, high-speed internet accessible for all users. The company will serve professionals, enterprises, and public sector organizations across Jordan. Sama X will immediately address critical connectivity needs in remote northern and southern regions of the Kingdom, from providing NGOs with dependable internet in camps to expanding digital government services to rural communities. Its low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite solutions will enable reliable primary or back-up connectivity across the nation, allowing businesses and communities to operate more effectively and with confidence.

"Jordan, with its diverse economy and terrain, presents unique opportunities for latest-generation satellite broadband solutions that combine Starlink's LEO constellation with our local market expertise and value-add. Whether it is a classroom in Tafileh, a logistics convoy near Ma'an, or a refugee clinic in Mafraq, everyone can benefit from the same high-speed internet enjoyed in the capital, Amman," said Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X.

SpaceX's Starlink advanced LEO satellite constellation is the most sophisticated internet system ever deployed. Since 2020, SpaceX has launched more LEO satellites than all other providers combined, building an unparalleled infrastructure that delivers fiber-like speeds without the constraints of traditional ground-based networks.

In addition to providing the world's most advanced satellite internet, Sama X offers turnkey solutions - from customer consultation to rapid installation and activation - as well as local support, including a 24/7 call center in both English and Arabic.

"We are thankful to Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission for establishing a conducive environment that allows companies like Sama X to operate effectively. We look forward to collaborating with local stakeholders to advance the Kingdom's Economic Modernisation Vision through ubiquitous and reliable connectivity," added Somani.

Sama X is backed by Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the Middle East, providing the company with unparalleled resources and a proven track record of transforming complex technologies into seamless solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850581/Sama_X.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sama-x-to-commence-operations-in-jordan-with-starlink-solutions-302648131.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
