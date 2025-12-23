Vault Ventures Plc - Finalising Strategic Technology Partnership to Support Quantum Strategy

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

23 December 2025

Vault Ventures Plc

("Vault" or the "Company")

Finalising Strategic Technology Partnership to Support Quantum Strategy

Vault Ventures Plc (AQSE: VULT), the technology development company focused on advanced and frontier technologies, provides an update on progress on its Accelerator strategy and quantum computing focus.

The Company is pleased to confirm that it is finalising a strategic partnership, having reached an agreement in principle, with a specialist technology build partner with deep expertise in quantum, post-quantum and security-critical software systems. It is expected that the proposed partnership will be structured to support the development of revenue generating quantum-adjacent solutions for regulated large organisations.

The partnership supports Vault's strategy of combining strategic oversight and capital discipline with best-in-class technical partners, enabling the Company to progress from capability identification into structured execution while maintaining a non-dilutive development model.

Strategic Context

As outlined in recent announcements, Vault is focused on establishing a repeatable framework for advancing early-stage quantum and frontier technologies toward enterprise - ready and regulator-approved solutions. The Company has identified priority problem areas where emerging quantum capabilities could create material risks particularly in security, compliance and long-term infrastructure.

It is anticipated that the partnership under finalisation will provide Vault with access to established engineering capability, mature technology foundations and systems-level expertise, reducing execution risk and accelerating time to market for selected initiatives. Any formal partnership will be structured to align with Vault's disciplined approach to capital deployment and long-term value creation.

Capability Focus

The partnership under finalisation is focused on the development of enterprise-grade, quantum-resilient communications and data-handling capabilities designed for use in highly regulated and security-critical environments.

Vault has identified secure communications and regulatory-grade data exchange as a priority opportunity within its quantum strategy, driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny, long-term security risk and the anticipated transition toward post-quantum standards. Organisations operating in regulated sectors increasingly require infrastructure capable of supporting confidentiality, auditability and long-term resilience simultaneously.

The capability focus reflects Vault's objective of advancing solutions that address clearly defined, commercially relevant problems rather than speculative technology development. While final documentation remains subject to completion and no binding agreements have yet been entered into, the Company considers this area a compelling entry point for structured execution under its Accelerator framework.

Funding and Capital Discipline

Consistent with its stated strategy, Vault expects any initial development activity arising from a formalised partnership to be funded through non-dilutive mechanisms, including the selective and opportunistic use of existing digital asset holdings where appropriate, subject to market conditions.

Next Steps

The Company will provide further updates, where appropriate, as final documentation progresses and, where appropriate, upon execution of definitive agreements. There can be no certainty at this stage that a formal partnership or specific solution initiatives will proceed.

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman at Vault Ventures Plc, commented:

"This proposed partnership supports the disciplined execution of Vault's quantum strategy by combining strategic oversight with specialist technical capability. Our focus remains on developing commercially relevant, security-critical solutions for regulated environments while maintaining capital discipline and a non-dilutive approach. While discussions are ongoing and no binding agreements have yet been entered into, we believe this approach supports long-term value creation for shareholders."

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

Vault Ventures Plc Brian Stockbridge Non-executive Chairman Via Alfred Henry Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd AQSE Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels, Maya Klein Wassink +44 (0) 20 8064 4056

Outlook

Vault continues to evaluate a pipeline of quantum and frontier technology opportunities aligned with its Accelerator strategy and will update the market as material developments occur.