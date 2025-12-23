BloombergNEF (BNEF) projects a slight year-on-year dip in global solar additions in 2026 as China's growth eases, even as installations elsewhere continue to rise.From pv magazine USA For the first time in decades, BNEF said there is a chance that global solar deployments may decline year over year. The potential drop is driven by China's most recent five-year economic plan, which suggests a slowdown from the country's 'breakneck' pace following a projected 372 GW of solar deployment in 2025. At the same time, non-China solar deployments are projected to exceed 300 GW of capacity. BNEF currently ...

