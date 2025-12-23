Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 09:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Businesses Shift from AI Curiosity to Action, Says Dstny Sweden

Market moving from "looks cool" to "it's in the budget" as demand for AI-powered communications accelerates.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish businesses have moved decisively from AI curiosity to implementation throughout 2025, with AI now representing 20% of new sales at Dstny Sweden, expected to reach 30% in 2026.

Jonas Angleflod MD Dstny Sweden

"Early this year, customers said 'looks nice, could consider it.' Now they're asking 'when should we implement?'" said Jonas Angleflod, Managing Director of Dstny Sweden. "FOMO is real - businesses see competitors moving ahead and don't want to be left behind."

As the so-called Silicon Valhalla, Sweden is emerging as a European AI development hub alongside London and the US, but Swedish businesses remain cautious adopters. With some confidence still lacking in key use cases, data sovereignty is also a key concern, which Dstny addresses through Swedish AI models running on Swedish infrastructure.

Customer demand is evolving in two waves. The first focuses on AI-assisted insights such as call analysis and sentiment tracking. The second wave involves deeper automation, connecting AI to business systems like Magento and Shopify to handle tasks like order lookups and customer service.

"Customers no longer want to change their processes to fit our software," said Jonas. "They want AI that works within their existing workflows."

Dstny Sweden will launch an automation platform add-on in January 2026, enabling businesses to trigger workflows based on sentiment, keywords, and custom business rules.

Looking ahead, Jonas predicts a shift from AI as "sidekick" to AI as "agent" - gradually reducing human workload while humans take on a managerial role, coaching and overseeing AI systems.

About Dstny
Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries - devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries.

Learn more at www.dstny.com.

Media Contact: Christian Hed, Head of Brand & Communications (Christian.hed@dstny.com; Tel: +46707187603)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849718/Dstny.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927871/5691030/Dstny_Logo.jpg

Dstny Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedish-businesses-shift-from-ai-curiosity-to-action-says-dstny-sweden-302647356.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.