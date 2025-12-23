Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
23.12.2025
Orqa FPV: Orqa Announces Global Manufacturing Program to Expand Drone Production to 1 Million Units Annually

OSIJEK, Croatia, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orqa, Europe's leading developer of FPV (first-person view) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), today announced the launch of its Global Manufacturing Partnership Program, a strategic initiative to expand Orqa's production capacity to more than one million drones per year through collaborations with trusted partners worldwide.

Orqa MRM2-10F in flight.

Building on its proven ability to produce 280,000 drones annually at its European headquarters in Osijek, Croatia, Orqa is now extending this production model globally through a decentralised network of strategic manufacturing partners.

Partnerships are already established across key territories in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, with additional agreements in progress to further expand Orqa's global footprint. Together, these facilities will form a distributed and resilient production network that meets rising global demand for defence-grade UAS platforms while supporting re-industrialisation and creating high-value manufacturing jobs in local markets.

"We are a rapidly growing business with the capacity to produce 280,000 drones at our headquarters alone," said Srdjan Kovacevic, CEO of Orqa. "Our Global Manufacturing Partnership Program extends this capability by enabling allied markets to produce the same high-performance systems using Orqa's standardized components. The agreements we've already secured put us on track to achieve our target capacity of one million drones per year, a significant milestone at a time when global security challenges are evolving rapidly."

Through this model, Orqa combines world-leading engineering with localized manufacturing agility, ensuring that each manufacturing partner can deliver drones and components to the highest standards while reducing lead times, logistics complexity, and regulatory barriers.

About Orqa

Orqa is Europe's leading drone technology company, designing and manufacturing advanced FPV and unmanned aerial systems in Croatia. Our fully vertically integrated operations, from design to production, enable complete supply chain independence and performance optimization competitors cannot match. With 100,000 products delivered in 2024 and customers across 50+ countries, we're redefining aerial robotics for defense and enterprise clients worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850737/Orqa_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orqa-announces-global-manufacturing-program-to-expand-drone-production-to-1-million-units-annually-302648616.html

