Financial Conduct Authority (-) CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED - Removal 23-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/12/2025, 08:00 REMOVAL CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 23/12/2025, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Instalment Repayment Subordinated Notes due 20/12/2025; fully paid; Debt and debt-like GB00BFXWHQ29 -- (Registered in denominations of GBP0.12 each) securities 11% Final Repayment Subordinated Notes due 20/12/2025; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like GB00BFXW0630 -- in denominations of GBP1 each) securities

