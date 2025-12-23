Anzeige
23.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List 
23-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

23/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
2800     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B40QP990 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
45000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
904000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
51000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
211000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
396000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000000    GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like    XS2617255760 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
110000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
502700    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 
 
       9.875% Amortising Notes due 07/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
260000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    XS3223166409 --  
       excess thereof)                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
310000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
29000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
252000    CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
       4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
100000000   denominations of GBP1,000 each)                     debt-like    XS3006188042 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       (MNT linked) Amortising 9.95% Notes due 23/12/2028; fully paid;     Debt and 
10000000   (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each)             debt-like    XS3259376534 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Callable 4.701% Notes due 23/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
50000000   denominations of USD1,000,000 each)                   debt-like    XS3258505406 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by QLM LIFE &    Securitised 
6000000    MEDICAL INSURANCE CO WLL due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in   derivatives   XS3259256983 --  
       denominations of USD0.69 each) 
 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ALMARAI CO JSC  Securitised 
400000    due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD11.51   derivatives   XS3261075900 --  
       each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3166999444 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                           derivatives 
 
 
4275000    Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3212627247 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                       derivatives 
 
 
7565800    Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3211234730 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
10955000   Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3212627833 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                       derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
107000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
52000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid          debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
453300    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15500     WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTW01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13500     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
38633800   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2100     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
48500     WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1729500    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
51500     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1212200    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
14800     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
56500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
65000     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
760000    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
200      WisdomTree Short JPY Long USD; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B68GT596 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
250      WisdomTree Short JPY Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3WFMB84 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1100     WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B3SX3R93 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     IncomeShares Alibaba (BABA) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like    XS3068774887 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid                debt-like    XS3068774614 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
21500     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2691006303 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
560      Leverage Shares 3x Long UBS ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2691035823 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
25000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS3072228334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2944874416 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
70000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6600     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6700     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3200     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Calculus VCT PLC 
 
4608896    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                  Closed-ended   GB00BYQPF348 --  
                                            investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
27000     WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and
418800    WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2637076568 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
300000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2425848053 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
33000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
85000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2300000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2150000    WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B8JF9153 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4400000    WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    IE00B8GKPP93 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
763333    WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid             debt-like    IE00BLRPRJ20 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Pembroke VCT plc 
 
5882363    B Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                 Closed-ended   GB00BQVC9S79 --  
                                            investment funds

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 412452 
EQS News ID:  2250430 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
