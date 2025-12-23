Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List 23-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 2800 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 45000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 904000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 51000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 211000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 396000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 2000000 GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2617255760 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 110000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 502700 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 9.875% Amortising Notes due 07/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 260000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like XS3223166409 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 310000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 29000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 252000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 100000000 denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3006188042 -- securities (MNT linked) Amortising 9.95% Notes due 23/12/2028; fully paid; Debt and 10000000 (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3259376534 -- securities Callable 4.701% Notes due 23/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 50000000 denominations of USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3258505406 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by QLM LIFE & Securitised 6000000 MEDICAL INSURANCE CO WLL due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives XS3259256983 -- denominations of USD0.69 each) Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ALMARAI CO JSC Securitised 400000 due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD11.51 derivatives XS3261075900 -- each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3166999444 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives 4275000 Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3212627247 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives 7565800 Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3211234730 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 10955000 Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3212627833 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 107000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 52000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 453300 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 15500 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 13500 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 38633800 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 2100 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 48500 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities Debt and 1729500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 27500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 51500 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 1212200 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 14800 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 56500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 65000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities Debt and 760000 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 200 WisdomTree Short JPY Long USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GT596 -- securities Debt and 250 WisdomTree Short JPY Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3WFMB84 -- securities Debt and 30000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities Debt and 1100 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SX3R93 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 2000 IncomeShares Alibaba (BABA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774887 -- securities Debt and 4000 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 21500 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities Debt and 560 Leverage Shares 3x Long UBS ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2691035823 -- securities Debt and 25000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3072228334 -- securities Debt and 100000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2944874416 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 70000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 6600 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 6700 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities Debt and 3200 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: Calculus VCT PLC 4608896 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BYQPF348 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Debt and 27000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 418800 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2637076568 -- securities Debt and 300000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Debt and 33000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 85000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 2300000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 2150000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JF9153 -- securities Debt and 4400000 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8GKPP93 -- securities Debt and 763333 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRJ20 -- securities Issuer Name: Pembroke VCT plc 5882363 B Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BQVC9S79 -- investment funds

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

