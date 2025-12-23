DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.4722 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53371912 CODE: CLMT LN ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT LN LEI Code: 213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 Sequence No.: 412500 EQS News ID: 2250602 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

