DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.3743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2050153 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN LEI Code: 2221005CN7A7XZRQ4W36 Sequence No.: 412523 EQS News ID: 2250648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 23, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)