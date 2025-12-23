IQM will deliver two full-stack quantum computers: a 54-qubits IQM Radiance system and a 5-qubit IQM Spark by June 2026.

The systems will support research, skills development, and industrial access to quantum computers across multiple sectors.

This will be the first installation of IQM quantum computers in Spain.

IQM Quantum Computers, the global leader in deployed, on-premises computers, and Telefónica, a global telecommunications provider, have joined forces to sign a purchase agreement with the Galician Supercomputing Center (CESGA) to install two full-stack quantum computers in Spain.

Under the agreement, IQM will deliver and install a 54-qubit IQM Radiance, designed for integration into high-performance computing centres, together with a 5-qubit IQM Spark system dedicated to education. The systems are scheduled for delivery by June 2026.

The deployment will expand CESGA's advanced computing capabilities and strengthen its role as a key national and European research infrastructure.

The systems will be used by the scientific community and made accessible to leading companies across multiple industrial and research sectors, enabling experimentation with hybrid workflows that combine quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing.

This will be the first installation of IQM quantum computers in Spain, positioning CESGA alongside leading European centres such as the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) and Jülich in Germany, CSC in Finland, and CINECA in Italy, which are integrating quantum systems into national HPC environments.

The systems will be complemented by a new supercomputer, the Finisterrae IV, which will provide additional computing power to meet needs in artificial intelligence, among others, and a data storage system that will make it possible to permanently house large amounts of data and provide more advanced data services.

"Delivering production-grade quantum infrastructure into real HPC environments is central to IQM's mission," said Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal, Chief Commercial Officer of IQM Quantum Computers. "By deploying our systems at CESGA, we are supporting the development of a practical quantum ecosystem in Spain and enabling researchers and industry users to begin meaningful experimentation with hybrid quantum-classical computing."

"Quantum computing will become an important pillar of future digital infrastructure," said Sergio Sánchez, CTIO Telefónica España. "Through this collaboration with IQM and CESGA, Telefónica is helping bring advanced computing capabilities closer to researchers and enterprises, while supporting Spain's position in next-generation technologies."

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in the deployment of superconducting quantum computing systems, delivering full-stack, on-premises quantum infrastructure designed to integrate into advanced computing environments. IQM works with high-performance computing centers, research institutions, universities, and enterprises, providing access to both quantum hardware and software. Headquartered in Finland, IQM employs more than 300 people and operates globally, with teams in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more information, visit www.meetiqm.com.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With over 350 million customers, Telefónica operates in Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is listed on the Spanish stock market, New York and Lima.

