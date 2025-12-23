The Chinese manufacturer said its 2-terminal 34.76%-efficient perovskite-silicon tandem lab-scale cell is based on heterojunction technology and developed by a collaboration of Solarlab Aiko Europe, Aiko headquarters, and its R&D in Yuwi, China.Solarlab Aiko Europe, a Germany-based research unit of Chinese back-contact (BC) module manufacturer Aiko, presented an update on its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell research based on two-terminal (2T) and three-terminal (3T) tandem configurations at the Become PV 2025 conference in Brussels, organized by the European Energy Research Alliance Joint ...

