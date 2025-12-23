Researchers in Norway investigated the melting behavior of silicon kerf agglomerates under different atmospheres and temperatures to improve recycling for solar-grade silicon. They found that vacuum melting enhances deoxidation and produces a homogeneous, oxide-free melt, while agglomerate size has little effect on melting behavior.Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have studied the melting behavior of silicon kerf powder under various regimes and conditions, aiming to bring the material's refining and recycling closer to commercial and technical implementation. ...

