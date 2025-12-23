Private, fully mobile mesh delivered resilient, high bandwidth underground comms in a disused mine in Southwest England; ARRC and 22 Signal Regiment explore next steps including a wireless subterranean HQ.

Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of peer to peer, private Kinetic Mesh networks consisting of BreadCrumb wireless nodes powered by InstaMesh routing, today announced the successful completion of a subterranean communications trial during NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps' (ARRC) primary exercise of the year, Ex AVENGER TRIAD 25, which was conducted in October-November 2025.

During the exercise, Rajant provided the communications equipment that delivered robust underground bandwidth in a retired mine in England. The Rajant network operated as a transport-agnostic, multi-bearer networking overlay that unified disparate communication technologies into a single resilient transport fabric, integrating cleanly with existing network transports and mission systems. ARRC users and the British Army's 22 Signal Regiment recognized the utility of the approach and identified avenues to exploit the capability further, most notably a wireless subterranean headquarters concept, while also noting that additional exploration of use cases will unlock even more value.

This application continues to demonstrate the flexibility of Rajant Kinetic Mesh networks. The same technology utilized to establish subterranean connectivity is also used across ground and air assets providing seamless and unified connectivity across all domains.

"In RF-challenged underground environments, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh technology delivers decisive connectivity by enabling BreadCrumb nodes to sustain robust links under mobility and multipath conditions. Seamless make-before-break handoffs ensure uninterrupted operations, while InstaMesh dynamically routes around interference at the packet level," said Ed Preston, President of Military Government Markets at Rajant Corporation. "This capability provides commanders with resilient networking options available today, not years from now. With self-healing links, the network moves at the speed of the maneuver."

Exercise feedback also highlighted that the presence of a Rajant engineer was "hugely helpful" in exploring full utility and ensuring success, while acknowledging that the equipment itself is quickly configurable and easily installed. Users were impressed with the ease of use instructions and the robustness of the equipment itself. "In the most denied environment, the network stayed alive; and helped us deliver decision advantage underground." said ARRC HQ management.

Prior to the field trial, Rajant hosted ARRC staff for a demonstration and discovery session at their facility in the NORCAT mine in Sudbury, Ontario. The NORCAT facility is a world leading underground center for mine related training, testing, and equipment development. New technologies that have been proven here before are now commercially available on the open market.

The results underscore Rajant's value as a resilient, truly agnostic "any/any" transport layer for congested, complex terrain. Kinetic Mesh scales node by node with no single point of failure, and Rajant's multi transceiver radios create redundant links across multiple frequencies channels to mitigate interference, congestion, and jamming, capabilities particularly relevant to subterranean C4I.

For more information, visit: www.rajant.com

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the intelligent edge network technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh networking, BreadCrumb wireless nodes, InstaMesh networking software and Cowbell distributed computing platform. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy highly adaptable and scalable edge network solutions that leverage the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251223173967/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Andy Kowalik

akowalik@rajant.com