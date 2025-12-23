The International Stock Exchange Group: The International Stock Exchange Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Boursa Kuwait to Strengthen Cooperation

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boursa Kuwait to explore opportunities for collaboration in facilitating specialized listings and expanding Middle Eastern investment channels.

Boursa Kuwait is a leading regional exchange classified as an emerging market in major global indices.

TISE is a regulated exchange offering a growing range of financial products. Headquartered in Guernsey, it maintains a presence and has members based in key international financial centers including Dublin, Jersey and London.

"We are pleased to sign this MoU with Boursa Kuwait as we share a common vision of developing a more interconnected and sustainable financial environment," said Cees Vermaas, Chief Executive Officer of TISE. "Through knowledge sharing and the exploration of opportunities for collaboration in areas such as specialized listings and innovative products, we aim to create new investment opportunities. We look forward to working alongside one of the most prominent exchanges in the Middle East to promote market integration and connect global investors with the promising opportunities in Kuwait and the wider region."

The MoU aims to enhance technical and knowledge-based cooperation between the two parties. It also seeks to explore opportunities for financial market development through the exchange of expertise, collaboration in the innovation of new financial products and support for sustainable finance initiatives. It is part of Boursa Kuwait's ongoing efforts to strengthen its international presence and reinforce the Kuwaiti capital market's reputation as a trusted destination for regional and international investors.

"The signing of this MoU reaffirms Boursa Kuwait's commitment to fostering international cooperation and exchanging expertise with global financial institutions, further enhancing the Kuwaiti capital market's position as an attractive investment destination in the region," said Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait. "This partnership represents a significant step toward exploring opportunities for developing financial products, supporting sustainable finance initiatives, and sharing knowledge in areas such as financial technology and market infrastructure."

The signing of this MoU comes amid growing ties between Guernsey and the State of Kuwait. It follows a similar MoU signed in August 2025 between the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait, which underscored both parties' commitment to strengthening regulatory cooperation and exchanging expertise to advance regulatory frameworks and enhance supervisory efficiency and governance.

About TISE

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to companies globally. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands. To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, MIAXdx, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

