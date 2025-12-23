DJ Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW LN) Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2025 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.0004 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54433885 CODE: MSCW LN ISIN: LU2572257124 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257124 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LN LEI Code: 213800MMSH99FSBJHE48 Sequence No.: 412566 EQS News ID: 2250746 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

