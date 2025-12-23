Corem Property Group AB: Scope revises Corem's credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook

Scope Ratings has revised Corem's credit rating, resulting in a downgrade from the previous BBB- with a negative outlook to BB+ with a stable outlook. The report is based on third-quarter results and thereafter published information. Reasons for the change mention potential risks related to the average vacancy rate of the portfolio following made divestments and the current interest coverage ratio.

"The areas which are highlighted as positive drivers in the rating align well with the strategy we have set going forward. We remain confident in the leasing opportunities ahead, and our absolute focus is on driving business progress, combined with strengthening financial key ratios. After recent years of needing to free up capital, we are now in a phase where selective transactions complement the core business and constitute a tool to improve the portfolio's average key figures and efficiency", said Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Corem.

Corem Property Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@corem.se

Eva Landén, Deputy CEO, +46 10 482 76 50, eva.landen@corem.se

Corem Property Group AB (publ)

Box 56085, SE-102 17 Stockholm

Visit: Riddargatan 13 C

Corp ID no: 556463-9440

www.corem.se

This information is information that Corem Property Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons, set out above, at 8:30 CET on 23 December 2025.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish language version shall prevail.