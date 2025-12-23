Castellum AB: Castellum sells properties for SEK 500 M

Castellum has sold a total of seven properties, through seven different transactions, for a total underlying property value of SEK 500 M. The properties that were sold were deemed not to generate the return required for making a positive contribution to the overall financial target of a return on equity of at least 10 per cent per year.

Six of the properties, with a total underlying property value of SEK 330 M, were vacated during the fourth quarter of 2025. The seventh property, with an underlying property value of SEK 170 M, will be vacated in the first quarter of 2026.

The carrying amount of the properties at 30 September 2025 totalled SEK 475 M.



The transactions in brief

Properties: Borås Uranus 16, Göteborg Masthugget 3:6, Göteborg Heden 16:5, Copenhagen Roskildevej 22, Linköping Isbjörnen 4, Stockholm Dagskiftet 4 and Örebro Hållstugan 28

Type of property: Office, warehouse/light industry and retail

Average contract duration: 1.7 years

Rental value: SEK 52 M

Leasable area: 32,800 sq. m.

Occupancy rate: 76%

For more information please contact:

Pål Ahlsén, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02

Christoffer Strombäck, Acting CFO and Acting Head of Transactions, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum

Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 30 September 2025, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 137 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



