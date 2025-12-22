U.S. District Court Dismisses Securities Class Action Against HUMBL, Inc.

San Diego, California, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has dismissed, with prejudice, the Second Amended Class Action Complaint filed against the Company and certain current and former officers and directors, fully terminating the claims against those defendants.

In a detailed Memorandum Order issued on December 19, 2025, the Honorable Jennifer L. Hall, United States District Judge, granted motions to dismiss filed by HUMBL and the other moving defendants, concluding that the plaintiffs failed, after three attempts, to plead viable claims against the company under the federal securities laws.

The Court ruled that further amendment would be futile and ordered the claims dismissed with prejudice. As ordered by the Court, HUMBL, Inc. and the other dismissed defendants have been terminated from the action.

"This ruling brings final resolution to claims that the Court has now determined, after extensive review, fail as a matter of law," said Greg Hopkins, CEO of HUMBL. "Class action litigation can create great difficulty for companies in terms of brand damage, time, money, focus and partnerships," continued Hopkins. "We appreciate the Court's careful and thorough analysis and believe this outcome now allows the Company to drive ahead, fully-focused, on growing long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company notes that the dismissal with prejudice represents a final adjudication of the claims asserted against HUMBL and the dismissed defendants in this action.

