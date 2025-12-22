Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF14 | ISIN: AU000000EOL3 | Ticker-Symbol: E8R
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:06
9,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY ONE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY ONE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 23:24 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Energy One, LLC: Phoenix Energy Announces Distribution for Preferred Shares

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC ("Phoenix Energy" or the "Company"), an energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, announced today its board of directors has authorized a cash distribution for the Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares") of $0.625 per Preferred Share to holders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026, which distribution will be paid on January 15, 2026.

The announced distribution is consistent with and made pursuant to the terms of the share designation for the Preferred Shares attached to the Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of the Company, which is available on Edgar through the SEC's website and is based on the stated liquidation preference of $25.00 per Preferred Share (calculated on a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months) at a rate of 10.00% per annum for the period from and including October 15, 2025 to and excluding January 15, 2026.

The Company's Preferred Shares are listed on the NYSE American LLC (NYSE MKT: PHXE.P) and might appeared stylized as PHXE-P, PHXE-PR, or PHXE/P on different brokerage platforms. The shares have been listed as of September 30, 2025.

To learn more about Phoenix Energy, visit the Company's website at https://phoenixenergy.com.

About Phoenix Energy:

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests.

Phoenix Energy is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Casper, WY, and Dickinson and Williston, ND, with more than 180 employees across these seven locations.

Contact Phoenix Energy:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@phoenixenergy.com
303.376.9778

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Phoenix Energy's current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, its results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "will," "approximately," "predict," "potential," "may," and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.