Phoenix Energy One, LLC: Phoenix Energy Announces Distribution for Preferred Shares

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC ("Phoenix Energy" or the "Company"), an energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, announced today its board of directors has authorized a cash distribution for the Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares") of $0.625 per Preferred Share to holders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026, which distribution will be paid on January 15, 2026.

The announced distribution is consistent with and made pursuant to the terms of the share designation for the Preferred Shares attached to the Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of the Company, which is available on Edgar through the SEC's website and is based on the stated liquidation preference of $25.00 per Preferred Share (calculated on a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months) at a rate of 10.00% per annum for the period from and including October 15, 2025 to and excluding January 15, 2026.

The Company's Preferred Shares are listed on the NYSE American LLC (NYSE MKT: PHXE.P) and might appeared stylized as PHXE-P, PHXE-PR, or PHXE/P on different brokerage platforms. The shares have been listed as of September 30, 2025.

To learn more about Phoenix Energy, visit the Company's website at https://phoenixenergy.com.

About Phoenix Energy:

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests.

Phoenix Energy is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Casper, WY, and Dickinson and Williston, ND, with more than 180 employees across these seven locations.

Contact Phoenix Energy:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@phoenixenergy.com

303.376.9778

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Phoenix Energy's current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, its results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "will," "approximately," "predict," "potential," "may," and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.