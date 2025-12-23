Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Guangdong, China, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" or "Wing Yip") (Nasdaq: WYHG), a meat product processing company in mainland China, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on December 22, 2025, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") for the 30 consecutive business days from November 7, 2025 to December 19, 2025, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until June 22, 2026, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's ADSs must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 22, 2026, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding ADSs, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited, is a meat product processing company in mainland China. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, sells and markets products under its flagship brand, "Wing Yip," which can trace its history back to 1915, and has also developed the snack product brands, "Jiangwang" and "Kuangke." The Company's products are sold through its self-operated stores, distributors, and e-commerce platforms in over 18 provinces across mainland China. The Company offers cured meat products, snack products, and frozen meat products, processing them through its own dedicated production lines. The Company focuses on product development and is committed to improving product quality and expanding product offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The Company's ordinary shares have been listed on the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations of the Korea Exchange since 2018.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.wingyip-food.com/. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@wingyip-food.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com