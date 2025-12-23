Eesti Energia AS has published a renewed Green Finance Framework to align its future financing activities with updated investment initiatives.

Eesti Energia published its first Green Finance Framework in 2024 and has since issued a green hybrid bond totalling EUR 400 million. Proceeds from green financing have been partly allocated to eligible green projects, including investments in the distribution network and EV charging infrastructure. Further information is available in Eesti Energia AS's Annual Green Financing Report 2024.

In addition to the distribution network and EV charging infrastructure, the renewed framework includes wind and solar generation as well as battery energy storage systems (BESS) as eligible investment categories. Over the longer term, our roadmap includes increasing the share of renewables and reducing CO2 emissions. More information can be found in the related framework documentation.

A Second Party Opinion for the framework has been provided by ISS Corporate.

