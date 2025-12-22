Azio AI Corporation: AZIO AI Provides Additional Context on Strategic Discussions with Envirotech Vehicles and Emphasizes Disciplined, Shareholder-Aligned Transaction Framework

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corporation ("AZIO AI") is providing additional context regarding its previously disclosed strategic discussions with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV), following the recent publication of an independent valuation analysis indicating an enterprise value of approximately $480 million for AZIO AI.

As previously announced, AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") under which the parties are evaluating a potential strategic transaction in order to assist EVTV in transitioning into the AI Data center space. Discussions remain subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation, regulatory considerations, and applicable approvals.

Transaction Framework and Shareholder Considerations

AZIO AI recognizes the importance of a disciplined transaction framework that aligns the interests of all stakeholders. Any potential transaction structure under consideration is being evaluated with an emphasis on long-term value creation, capital discipline, and adherence to applicable securities laws and exchange requirements.

While discussions are ongoing, AZIO AI notes that it is working with EVTV to come to a definitive agreement and that there is an ongoing determination regarding transaction structure, consideration, timing, and additional financing. Any potential transaction would be subject to multiple conditions, including completion of due diligence, approval by the respective boards of directors, regulatory review, and shareholder approval.

AZIO AI further acknowledges that potential transaction structures will be assessed with a view toward limiting unnecessary dilution to existing shareholders of Envirotech Vehicles, where practicable, while balancing the strategic and financial objectives of both parties.

"Our Board and management remain focused on prudent execution of strategic opportunities that we believe have the potential to enhance long-term shareholder value for Environtech Vehicles," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of Azio AI. "While our discussions with Environtech Vehicles continue, we remain mindful of our responsibility to their shareholders and the need to preserve capital and minimize dilution."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding strategic discussions, potential transaction frameworks, capital structure considerations, and anticipated approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that discussions do not result in a definitive agreement, that conditions to any transaction are not satisfied, or that market, financing, or regulatory conditions change. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About AZIO AI Corporation

AZIO AI Corporation is a next-generation AI infrastructure platform focused on scalable compute, interconnection networks, and specialized AI deployments across both developed and emerging markets. AZIO AI operates as a standalone company and strategic spin-off of AZIO Corporation, leveraging established experience in hardware distribution, systems integration, and global infrastructure partnerships.

AZIO AI's leadership team includes executives with prior experience at Taiwan-based hardware manufacturing firms, data center memory and component distribution businesses, and large-scale data center development and operations, providing domain expertise across the AI hardware supply chain, infrastructure design, and deployment lifecycle. This background supports AZIO AI's focus on disciplined execution, infrastructure scalability, and alignment with institutional-grade operational standards.

