WKN: 347324 | ISIN: US3385171059
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024.







(in thousands, except per share amounts)
















52 Weeks Ended


52 Weeks Ended






September 27, 2025


September 28, 2024











RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

156,265


$

144,805

PACKAGE STORE SALES



46,988



40,497

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



1,754



1,693

OTHER REVENUES




241



221

TOTAL REVENUES



$

205,248


$

187,216











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


$

5,033


$

3,356











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED


$

$2.71


$

$1.81

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

