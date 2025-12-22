FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
52 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
September 27, 2025
September 28, 2024
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
$
156,265
$
144,805
PACKAGE STORE SALES
46,988
40,497
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
1,754
1,693
OTHER REVENUES
241
221
TOTAL REVENUES
$
205,248
$
187,216
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
5,033
$
3,356
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
$2.71
$
$1.81
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.