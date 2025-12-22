FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024.













(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























52 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended









September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 156,265

$ 144,805 PACKAGE STORE SALES



46,988



40,497 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



1,754



1,693 OTHER REVENUES





241



221 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 205,248

$ 187,216



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 5,033

$ 3,356



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ $2.71

$ $1.81

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.