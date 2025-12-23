National University of Singapore scientists claim that vapor-deposited perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells built on industrial silicon wafers achieve both high efficiency and long-term thermal stability, addressing a central barrier to commercial deployment.Researchers at the National University of Singapore have demonstrated a vapor-deposition process that purportedly enables perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells to operate with high efficiency and sustained durability on industrial-grade textured silicon wafers. The team claimed power conversion efficiencies above 30% and operational stability ...

