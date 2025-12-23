Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
The Company has been informed by Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director of the Company of the following transactions:
- Purchase of 57,140 ordinary shares by her spouse and PCA, Leigh Turpin
In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the full details of this transaction are as follows:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person cl osely associated
a)
Na me
Leigh Turpin
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
PCA of Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
L E I
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
- Aggregated volume
- P r i c e
As per c) above
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
22 December 2025
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Claire Brazenall
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
23 December 2025