PR Newswire
23.12.2025 11:00 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

The Company has been informed by Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director of the Company of the following transactions:

  • Purchase of 57,140 ordinary shares by her spouse and PCA, Leigh Turpin

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the full details of this transaction are as follows:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person cl osely associated

a)

Na me

Leigh Turpin

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

PCA of Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b)

L E I

549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.7491

57,140

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- P r i c e

As per c) above

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

22 December 2025

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Claire Brazenall

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

23 December 2025


