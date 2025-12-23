ZENWORK INC: Zenwork Joins CERCA to Support IRS Modernization and Strengthen National Information Reporting Infrastructure

The partnership strengthens Zenwork's collaboration with the IRS, industry partners, and policymakers, allowing it to deliver timely, accurate, and scalable updates to its reporting platforms. Also, accelerate secure modernization that benefits taxpayers, filers, and technology providers alike.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Zenwork Inc., a leading provider of digital tax-compliance and information-reporting solutions, best known for its e-filing platform Tax1099, today announced its partnership with the Council for Electronic Revenue Communication Advancement (CERCA), a long-standing industry group that works closely with the IRS on electronic tax administration.

Founded in 1994 at the IRS's request, CERCA serves as a key bridge between the agency, private-sector tech providers, and other stakeholders. Its mission has evolved over the years to support the growth of e-filing, from early initiatives like the Free File program to today's push for modernized systems.

Why this aligns with what's happening now

The IRS is in the midst of a major overhaul of how information returns, like 1099s, are submitted, with its new Information Returns Intake System (IRIS) gradually replacing the aging FIRE system. IRIS brings modern features such as application-to-application (A2A) filing, real-time validations, and better security, but rolling it out at scale requires input from companies that handle millions of filings each year.

That's where Zenwork comes in. Through Tax1099, an IRS-approved platform that's processed hundreds of thousands of business filings (including over $413 billion in reported income in recent years), Zenwork has deep experience in high-volume e-filing for forms like 1099-NEC, W-2, and ACA reports. This partnership will also help expand Zenwork's role in providing modern, efficient, secure tax compliance. It reinforces the company's commitment to advancing IRS modernization, enhancing e-file infrastructure, and supporting taxpayers and filers as federal and state reporting requirements evolve.

"Partnering with CERCA strengthens our ability to support secure, scalable modernization across the entire information-reporting lifecycle," said Patrick Nagle, Vice President of Compliance & Government Affairs at Zenwork. "Zenwork will participate in CERCA's technical and policy advisory groups, contributing to conversations on schema modernization, authentication standards, contingency-filing readiness, and improvements to the taxpayer's experience. We'll also bring boots-on-the-ground insight into bulk filing, identity verification, 1099 modernization, nonprofit reporting, and employer compliance."

"We have clients who rely on us to anticipate regulatory change and translate it into practical and compliant solutions," Nagle added. "CERCA gives us a real seat at the table as these decisions are being shaped. That means we can better support the businesses, tax pros, government agencies, and partners who rely on us every single day."

Zenwork has rapidly grown over a decade and continues to expand its suite of compliance tools, including recent additions like agentic AI-assisted filing features. This move into CERCA underscores its commitment to staying ahead of regulatory shifts while advocating for practical improvements that benefit the wider tax ecosystem.

About Zenwork

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099 and backed by Spectrum Equity, is a digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Built for today's dynamic business landscape, Zenwork's suite of products, including an award-winning IRS-authorized e-filing platform, advanced vendor and payment automation, identity & business verification tools, and integrated compliance workflows, streamlines everything from 1099 and W-2 filings to vendor onboarding and accounts payable management. With over a decade of experience, Zenwork Inc has assisted over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide in simplifying compliance.

Learn more about Zenwork Inc. and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com , and www.compliancely.com

Contact: Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zenwork-joins-cerca-to-support-irs-modernization-and-strengthen-1118944