TABLE FOR TWO USA: TABLE FOR TWO's 2025 ONIGIRI ACTION Campaign Provides 1.1 Million School Meals with 233,321 "Onigiri" Rice Ball Photo Posts in 40 Days

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / TABLE FOR TWO (TFT) USA, a nonprofit organization that aims to tackle hunger and health issues related to unhealthy eating, organized its 11th annual social action campaign called ONIGIRI ACTION to commemorate World Food Day. This year, we were able to provide 1,166,605 school meals to children with 233,321 photos. During the campaign, every photo of onigiri posted to the campaign website (https://onigiri-action.com/en/) or social media with OnigiriAction helped provide five school meals to children in need. School meals were provided to children in East Africa and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the campaign helped to improve school meals by adding nutritious elements such as fruits and vegetables in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods in the U.S. This year, onigiri photos from 47 countries around the world were posted, and together, we are making a lasting impact by providing children with nutritious meals.

The campaign is generously supported by global partner organizations including the following U.S. partners: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW, Zojirushi America Inc., San-J, ITOCHU International & ITOCHU Europe, SMBC Global Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Bank, Mishima Foods U.S.A., Kewpie/Q&B Foods, Inc., Juroku Cha, SANYO DENKI AMERICA, Onigiri partners: BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee.

Eight "Best Onigiri Awards 2025" photos were selected to commemorate this success.

ONIGIRI ACTION 11th Year

Across the globe and within the United States, many people participated in Ongiri Action. We are impressed annually by the amount of creativity in terms of onigiri flavors, art and events that support Onigiri Action. A highlight of this year was the special Onigiri Action exhibit at The Embassy of Japan in the United States' Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) for visitors to learn more about Onigiri Action. Many people visited the space, posed with props and posted their photos online. The Embassy also held an onigiri-making event during the campaign. Moreover, several dignitaries at Embassies and Consulates participated in Onigiri Action, including the Embassy of Japan in the United States, the Consulate-General of Japan in New York, as well as missions in other countries such as Qatar and Australia.

Schools and organizations nationwide hosted in-person, hybrid, or virtual events. For students at partner schools, we offered Mini Wa-Sho lessons focused on making onigiri and bento. The students' favorite part is the hands-on experience, where they can shape and decorate onigiri. Thank you to our partner organizations for their generous support. Additionally, our partner BentOn in New York City donated 100 onigiri to 100 students, with the top three most popular fillings based on last year's Onigiri Cup results: salmon, tuna mayo, and ume plum. All the students loved the onigiri and they were devoured within seconds!

Many nationwide events took place during the 11th Annual Onigiri Action. Kawaii and Kowai Onigiri events were held with our Wa-Sho Seeds Instructors and On-Demand Course participants. The participants learned how to make both cute and scary onigiri shapes. For the Ouchigohan:Halloween Bash, participants joined the virtual cooking event and made onigiri in cute, festival shapes along with pumpkin soup and spinach salad. In partnership with Japan Foundation Los Angeles, an online lecture titled "Onigiri: A Cultural Encounter," featured Dr. Gavin H. Whitelaw, sociocultural anthropologist and Executive Director of Harvard's Reischauer Institute of Japanese Studies. Dr. Whitelaw discussed how the onigiri-a staple of Japanese convenience stores (konbini)-reflected the country's evolving social and cultural landscape. TFT's Debra Samuels demonstrated making onigiri at the end of the program. Over 100 people were in attendance. We additionally had several local events to spread awareness of Onigiri Action, including in San Diego at the Japanese Friendship Garden, in Washington D.C. at Martin Luther King Library, and more. The events attracted many who were enthusiastic to try onigiri, several for the first time.

This year we had the Intercollege Onigiri Action initiative, where Japanese and American university school clubs posted many creative and fun onigiri photos. American schools that participated included: Bellevue College, Black Hills State University, Brown University, Jacksonville State University, Japan House of University of Illinois, Samford University, St. Edwards University, University of Montana, University of West Florida, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Wake Forest University. The Japanese schools were: Kwansei Gakuin University, Nara Women's University, Nihon University, Nippon University, Nodai University, Ochanomizu University, Sophia University, and Yamaguchi Prefectural University. We also had Corporate Events, including one with employees at SMBC Group, who enjoyed making delicious onigiri and posing with props for photos.

Products with Donations: During the campaign, a portion of proceeds from the products below were donated towards providing school meals: Nishiki Rice (JFC International), Rice Cooker (Zojirushi America), Tamari Soy Sauce (San-J), Tamaki Gold (ITOCHU International), Inari (Misuzu Corporation), Nori Komi Furikake (Mishima Foods U.S.A.), KEWPIE Mayonnaise (Q&B Foods, Inc.), Juroku Cha, Okonomiyaki Pancake Mix (Otafuku Foods), Onigiri/Omusubi items (BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee).

TFT USA is grateful to partner donor organizations and all the schools, community organizations, individuals, onigiri shops, and more that came together with onigiri to make a big impact in providing meals for children in need.

About TABLE FOR TWO USA:

While about 750 million go hungry, 2.5 billion suffer from health issues related to unhealthy eating. TABLE FOR TWO USA (TFT USA) seeks to change both issues by educating about healthy eating practices and providing healthy school meals to those in need. TABLE FOR TWO started in Japan and expanded globally. As one of the most well-known NPOs in Japan, a country noted for the longevity of its people, TFT USA promotes Japanese healthy eating culture and has started the unique programs, "Onigiri Action" and "Wa-Sho -Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese!-" featuring Japanese food culture to tackle on the critical health issues. For more information, please visit: https://usa.tablefor2.org.

