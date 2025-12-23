Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A2QE9X | ISIN: US66981J1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MIF
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 09:27
17,100 Euro
+1,18 % +0,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20016,90011:44
16,40016,70011:33
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 11:36 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MINISO's First Polish Flagship in Warsaw at Zlote Tarasy -- A Must-Visit for Fans of Cute, Creative, and Fun

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the grand opening of its first Polish flagship store at Zlote Tarasy - a premier retail destination in Warsaw. Following the launch of its fully IP-driven Collectible Toy Store earlier this summer, the flagship store became a must-visit shopping destination for young shoppers, enhancing the local shopping experience and reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation and its continued expansion across Europe.

MINISO's First Polish Flagship at Zlote Tarasy

Spanning more than 1,000 square meters, the Warsaw flagship is designed as a vibrant, joy-filled space for young consumers. A carnival-inspired ceiling sets the tone for a lively, immersive environment, complemented by themed displays throughout the store. Serving as a one-stop destination, the flagship offers a wide range of high-quality, creative products across categories including beauty and fragrance, home essentials, and IP collectible toy, among others.

MINISO Store IP Area

Over 60% of the store's offerings featured IP products, with MINISO curating exclusive zones that highlighted Disney icons such as Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and Mickey & Friends, alongside popular characters from Sanrio, Chiikawa, and BT21, reinforcing the brand's leadership in IP-driven retail. The Opening also marked the in-store debut of MINISO's new Zootopia-themed collection, bringing a playful and immersive experience for fans and consumers alike.

MINISO's new Zootopia-themed collection

From vinyl plush and surprise boxes to cosmetics and home essentials, the store offers a wide selection of trendy products for fans of all ages. Among the highlights is the Hello Kitty Pop Star vinyl plush series, which underscores MINISO's appeal as a go-to destination for gifts and personal treats, particularly among Gen Z shoppers.

To celebrate the opening, MINISO hosted a series of interactive experiences for local fans. Highlights included the Poland debut of MINISO's Gift Bear & Friends mascot, along with energetic dance and DJ performances. With over hundreds of fans in attendance, the opening day created a festive atmosphere and further cemented the store's position as a new retail landmark in Poland.

MINISO Gift Bear

The new flagship store further expands MINISO's footprint in Poland, and underscores the brand's momentum in Europe, with two store openings in prime retail locations. This underscores its commitment to redefining value retail through innovative design and emotional engagement. More stores are planned across Polish cities, further enriching product offerings and shopping experiences while bringing MINISO's "Life is for Fun" philosophy to even more consumers.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851093/MINISO_s_First_Polish_Flagship_at_Z_ote_Tarasy.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851094/MINISO_Store_IP_Area.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851095/MINISO_s_new_Zootopia_themed_collection.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851096/MINISO_Gift_Bear.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minisos-first-polish-flagship-in-warsaw-at-zote-tarasy--a-must-visit-for-fans-of-cute-creative-and-fun-302648669.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
