Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 12:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northwest Face & Body: Who Does the Best Mommy Makeover in Bellevue?

The Best Mommy Makeover in Bellevue is done by Dr. Allegra at NW Face and Body.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / The latest statistics from ASPS report 171,064 tummy tuck procedures, underscoring how strongly this mommy makeover staple has grown in popularity across the U.S. Against the backdrop, Dr. Ludwig Allegra has emerged as a prominent figure in Bellevue, performing a variety of procedures, most popular being mommy makeover. Operating out of Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Allegra performs surgical procedures that require detailed anatomical knowledge and technical expertise.

Why Dr. Allegra is the Best Mommy Makeover Surgeon

Dr. Allegra performs mommy makeover in a single, carefully planned operation, combining a tummy tuck with breast augmentation, while others separate the process into multiple surgeries. Explaining his approach, he notes in a video,

"We have developed techniques to be extremely efficient at being able to do this with a relatively short surgical time which makes it practical for most individuals to, in fact, have one surgical procedure that addresses both issues...one recovery."

This one-stage approach can reduce the number of recovery periods and time away from normal routines. He also does not apply a strict BMI cutoff and evaluates each patient individually to determine candidacy and surgical planning.

To support comfort after surgery, Dr. Allegra uses Exparel, a long-acting local anesthetic, which significantly reduces postoperative discomfort. For some patients, it lessens the need for opioid pain medication. With modern, tissue-respecting techniques designed to limit trauma, many patients are able to return to desk-based work in about one week.

How Much Does a Mommy Makeover Cost?

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Allegra performs Mommy Makeover with breast augmentation & tummy tuck for $11,900. He offers free consultation and complimentary vectra simulation imaging. The fee includes all post ops, surgical garments, cost of anesthesia, and operating room.

Patient's Experience

Most importantly, patients describe a supportive & reassuring experience from consultation with Dr. Allegra. Reviews cite natural-looking outcomes, improved symmetry, and high satisfaction with their post-operative results at Northwest Face & Body.

One of his patients notes:

"I will be coming back here with any other procedures I'm interested in the future!"

The measured technique and patient-centered approach has helped position Dr. Allegra as a best choice among mommy makeover surgeons in Bellevue.

Dr. Allegra's Practice History & Credentials

Dr. Ludwig A. Allegra, MD, founder of Northwest Face & Body, has practiced in the Seattle area since 1983. He is a Seattle-based cosmetic surgeon with double board certification in Facial Plastic Surgery and Head & Neck Surgery.. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed residency training in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Washington. Dr. Allegra has also been named a Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctor.

With more than 25 years of surgical experience, measured technique and patient-centered approach, Dr. Allegra is positioned as the best choice among mommy makeover surgeons in Bellevue.

Media Contact:-

Northwest Face And Body
Website:- www.nwface.com
Phone:- (425) 371 4377
www.realdrseattle.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-mommy-makeover-in-bellevue-1120301

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.