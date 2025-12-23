Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
23.12.2025 12:06 Uhr
Confirmo Group: Confirmo Becomes First Czech-founded Company to Secure MiCA License From the Central Bank of Ireland

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmo, a stablecoin-first payment platform serving businesses across Europe and the U.S., today announced that its Irish group entity, Confirmo Limited, has received authorisation under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI). Confirmo Limited is one of the first companies in Europe, - and the first originally founded in the Czech Republic - to obtain MiCA authorization, enabling the company to operate across all 27 EU member states under a single regulatory regime.

The Central Bank of Ireland, Confirmo Limited's competent authority under MiCA, is recognized across the European Union for its supervisory standards, technical diligence, and strong emphasis on consumer protection and financial stability.

"For more than a decade, we have operated across Europe at a time when crypto regulations were often inconsistent, ambiguous, or incomplete," said Anna Štrébl, CEO of Confirmo Group. "MiCA now provides the clarity needed for companies like Confirmo to scale responsibly. This authorization allows us to expand our services in the EU with greater reach, confidence, and impact for our customers."

Founded in 2014 in the Czech Republic, Confirmo has been a pioneer in stablecoin-based payments and settlement infrastructure. Confirmo Group processes over $80 million in monthly volume across 800+ enterprise clients in e-commerce, prop trading, forex, payroll, and other payment-intensive industries. Confirmo's platform enables invoicing, merchant checkout, mass payouts, automated conversion, and near-instant settlement across leading stablecoins and major blockchain networks.

"From the beginning, we built Confirmo to operate at the highest standards, even before those standards were formally defined," Štrébl added. "MiCA now codifies those expectations across Europe, and places firms like Confirmo, which has prioritized rigorous compliance from day one, at a clear advantage."

MiCA authorization strengthens Confirmo's ability to support enterprise global merchants, financial institutions, and cross-border marketplaces that require licensed partners with predictable oversight. Confirmo will announce additional enterprise partnerships, platform features, and EU expansion milestones in early 2026.

About Confirmo Group

Confirmo is a stablecoin-first payment platform that makes global payments fast, cost-effective, and effortless. Businesses use Confirmo for invoicing, checkout, and mass payouts, settling in leading stablecoins across major chains with optional fiat conversion and accounting-ready reporting.

Confirmo Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Learn more at Confirmo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/confirmo-becomes-first-czech-founded-company-to-secure-mica-license-from-the-central-bank-of-ireland-302648082.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
